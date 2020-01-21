Policemen extort money for termination of pre-trial proceedings in Ala-Buka

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained police officers of Ala-Buka District Police Department of Jalal-Abad region. Press center of the State Committee reported.

An investigator M.E.M. and a local police officer K.I.M. extorted a bribe from a citizen for termination of pre-trial proceedings on the fact of bodily harm during a domestic quarrel between neighbors.

«The fact was registered under the Article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The policemen were detained while receiving a bribe in the amount of 35,000 soms. Both law enforcement officers were placed in the temporary detention center of Jalal-Abad Internal Affairs Department,» the SCNS reported.