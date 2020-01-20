12:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Famous manaschi Saparbek Kasmambetov passes away

A famous manaschi, poet, prose writer Saparbek Kasmambetov passed away in Kyrgyzstan.

Saparbek Kasmambetov was born on May 30, 1934 in Naryn region and died on January 19 at the age of 86 after a long illness.

Since the age of nine, he began to tell about the exploits of the hero Manas. His mentor was a manaschi Shapak Yrysmendeev. He performed not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also abroad.

He is the author of six books on study of the epics and the ordinary Kyrgyz: Bala Kiyaly (Children’s Dream, 1994), Er Koshoi (Bogatyr Koshoi, 1994), Bala Manas Bayany (Childhood of Manas, 1998), Balykchy Bayany (The Legend about Fisherman, 1998), Bilerik (Bracelet, 2003).

He is an Honored Worker of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was awarded Dank medal.
link: https://24.kg/english/140961/
views: 95
Print
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
20 January, Monday
12:13
Mountain passes’ roads scattered with sand and gravel to prevent icing Mountain passes’ roads scattered with sand and gravel t...
11:28
Sapar Isakov's lawyers appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan
11:13
Famous manaschi Saparbek Kasmambetov passes away
10:41
Man falls on the roof of a store in Bishkek
10:24
Two people killed, 7 injured in traffic accident on Bishkek-Torugart highway
18 January, Saturday
15:24
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov