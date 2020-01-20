Famous manaschi Saparbek Kasmambetov passes away

A famous manaschi, poet, prose writer Saparbek Kasmambetov passed away in Kyrgyzstan.

Saparbek Kasmambetov was born on May 30, 1934 in Naryn region and died on January 19 at the age of 86 after a long illness.

Since the age of nine, he began to tell about the exploits of the hero Manas. His mentor was a manaschi Shapak Yrysmendeev. He performed not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also abroad.

He is the author of six books on study of the epics and the ordinary Kyrgyz: Bala Kiyaly (Children’s Dream, 1994), Er Koshoi (Bogatyr Koshoi, 1994), Bala Manas Bayany (Childhood of Manas, 1998), Balykchy Bayany (The Legend about Fisherman, 1998), Bilerik (Bracelet, 2003).

He is an Honored Worker of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was awarded Dank medal.