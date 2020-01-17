12:50
Kyrgyzstan collects 83.9 billion soms in taxes in 2019

At least 83.9 billion soms in taxes and payments have been collected in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reported.

The plan was overfulfilled by 10.8 million soms. Compared to 2018, tax revenues increased by 4,405.6 billion soms. According to the results of the year, revenue of taxes on income from gold mining companies turned out to be 28.1 percent higher than the plan, single tax — by 20.5 percent, land tax — by 11.3 percent, real estate — by 7.5 percent, profit — by 6, 4 percent.

In 2020, the STS will have to collect 93.7 billion soms in taxes.
