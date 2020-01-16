17:01
Azimbek Beknazarov tells about initiative to hold referendum

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, explained the essence of a bill on holding a referendum. The document has been submitted to the Parliament.

According to the ambassador, deputies Dastan Bekeshev and Chynybai Tursunbekov unreasonably criticize the people’s initiative.

«They say that the initiators are unknown, the procedure is not observed. But all the procedures are observed, the initiators are known. We can voice their names. Before starting collection of signatures, we registered with the Ministry of Justice and received a certificate. We suggest asking the people, if Kyrgyzstan needs constitutional reform. Chynybai Tursunbekov was a speaker when the Constitution was changed in 2016. He knows everything well,» Azimbek Beknazarov said.

He thanked the other deputies of the Parliament for their support.

As it was previously reported, the initiators, including Azimbek Beknazarov, propose to raise three issues at the referendum: do you think it is necessary to recognize the people’s kurultai as a subject of the Constitution and oblige the president and the Parliament to report to its representatives; what form of government do you prefer: parliamentary or presidential; what election system should be in Kyrgyzstan: proportional, majority or mixed? They have collected 12,700 signatures.

The last referendum on amendments to the Basic Law was held on December 11, 2016 in Kyrgyzstan. In total, eight referendums have been held in the republic over the years of independence, and all of them concerned amendments to the Constitution.
