15:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Defender of Kyrgyz national football team to play in Indonesian Premier League

Defender of the national football team of Kyrgyzstan Tamirlan Kozubaev will play in the Premier League of Indonesia. Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the 25-year-old athlete will continue his career at Persita Tangerang football club. The player signed the contract until the end of the year.

The start of the season at the championship of Indonesia is scheduled for March.

Tamirlan Kozubaev took part in the 2019 Asian Cup, played all four matches of his team. He played for Dordoi, Alga (Kyrgyzstan), Šiauliai, Granitas (Lithuania).
link: https://24.kg/english/140706/
views: 33
Print
Related
Rahmat, Kyrgyzstan! FC Bayern Munich thanks fans from the Kyrgyz Republic
Football center to be built in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan
Football center may be built in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
FIFA, ATF allocate grant for construction of football center in Bishkek
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses 5 positions in FIFA ranking over year
Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan football match ends in a tie
Center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic due to qualification football match
Alexander Krestinin: We must not lose points during match with Tajikistan
Highlights of Kyrgyzstan – Japan football match
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Japan
Popular
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
16 January, Thursday
15:26
Kyrgyzstan starts accepting single tax returns for 2019 Kyrgyzstan starts accepting single tax returns for 2019
15:13
Defender of Kyrgyz national football team to play in Indonesian Premier League
14:43
Endangered argali calf rescued in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
14:21
Elderly man injured in fire in Bishkek
14:04
System of remote identification of citizens to be launched in Kyrgyzstan