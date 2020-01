A fire occurred in the 5th microdistrict of Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

A door burned down at the entrance hall of a multi-story building.

«At least 10 people were evacuated after the fire. One person, a 79-year-old man, was hospitalized. His condition is stable. The cause of the fire is being found out,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.