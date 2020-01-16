Patients can undergo free hemodialysis at 23 institutions of Kyrgyzstan

Patients can get free hemodialysis services at 23 healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund reported.

According to it, agreements were concluded with four state hospitals and 19 private centers, which have licenses and accreditation from the Ministry of Health.

Since January 1, 2020, the state has undertaken payment for dialysis services for 1,234 patients with fifth stage of chronic renal failure. They will undergo hemodialysis procedure under the same conditions without co-payment. That is, patients will no longer be divided into budget-funded and preferential categories.

Patients can independently choose a healthcare organization that provides hemodialysis services, regardless of its form of ownership and territorial location.

According to the Government, patients will be included in the Single Register based on submitted applications and documents. Approval of the lists of patients is carried out on a regular basis by a special commission.