13:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Patients can undergo free hemodialysis at 23 institutions of Kyrgyzstan

Patients can get free hemodialysis services at 23 healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund reported.

According to it, agreements were concluded with four state hospitals and 19 private centers, which have licenses and accreditation from the Ministry of Health.

Related news
Government approves new procedure for provision of hemodialysis services
Since January 1, 2020, the state has undertaken payment for dialysis services for 1,234 patients with fifth stage of chronic renal failure. They will undergo hemodialysis procedure under the same conditions without co-payment. That is, patients will no longer be divided into budget-funded and preferential categories.

Patients can independently choose a healthcare organization that provides hemodialysis services, regardless of its form of ownership and territorial location.

According to the Government, patients will be included in the Single Register based on submitted applications and documents. Approval of the lists of patients is carried out on a regular basis by a special commission.
link: https://24.kg/english/140687/
views: 29
Print
Related
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises additional free hemodialysis procedures
Number of patients with renal failure grows annually in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to pay for hemodialysis procedure for 150 patients
Private centers to get 286 million soms for hemodialysis services
Government approves new procedure for provision of hemodialysis services
Only one third of patients receive free hemodialysis in Kyrgyzstan
New dialysis center opened in Osh city
Number of patients receiving hemodialysis increases in Kyrgyzstan
Number of patients undergoing subsidized hemodialysis increases in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Health to spend over 94 million soms on hemodialysis services
Popular
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
16 January, Thursday
13:47
Patients can undergo free hemodialysis at 23 institutions of Kyrgyzstan Patients can undergo free hemodialysis at 23 instituti...
12:08
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow
12:03
Regional Director of Azattyk radio replaced
11:37
Atambayev’s case: Former president’s children and wife allowed to visit him
11:22
Eight Kyrgyzstanis injured in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia