Koi-Tash events: Almazbek Atambayev accused of eight counts

Lawyers of defendants in the criminal case on events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019 began to study materials of the case.

As representative of the defense of the former president of the country, Sergei Slesarev, told 24.kg news agency, the case has 50 volumes.

«There are no regulatory terms in the Criminal Procedure Code for study of all documents. It is possible that the Central Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will start urging on us, and will say that we are delaying to any comment we will make,» he said.

The lawyer added that Almazbek Atambayev was suspected of eight counts: «Organizing riots», «Attempted murder», «Organizing murder», «Murder», «Taking hostages», «Illegal trafficking in arms», «Threat or violence against representative of the authorities», «Obstruction of investigation» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a case under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The confrontation between Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters with law enforcement officers on August 7-8 in the territory of the residence of the former head of state was registered under the Articles «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», "Threat or violence against government official ",«Attempted seizure of power «,» Illegal trafficking in arms «,» Hostage taking "of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation lasted six months.

According to preliminary data, 12 people are accused in the case. Two of them — the former chief of the people’s headquarters Kiyas Smailov and the ex-head of Dan state enterprise Alga Kylychev — entered into a plea bargain, their cases will be severed into separate action.