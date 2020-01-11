Online registration of legal entities becomes available throughout Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan has launched online registration of legal entities in all regions of the country. Press service of the ministry reported.

The Ministry of Justice has introduced an information system that automates the process of filing applications, data processing through Tunduk system and conducting registration procedures by the judicial bodies.

«It significantly simplifies provision of services to the public by the justice authorities, if a citizen has a biometric passport, smart card (reader) and Internet connection,» the ministry said.