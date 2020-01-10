15:34
Border conflict: All Dakhma residents evacuated

Kyrgyzstanis living in Dakhma area have been evacuated. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, all the villagers have been taken out of the conflict zone for security purposes at night.

«All of them were accommodated in the nearest school in Kok-Tash village. The situation is stable, Isfana — Osh road is open,» the department noted.

Police officers are on combat alert.

The conflict occurred in Zhaka-Oruk area tonight. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at a car in Kocho-Karyn area. The car was moving from Batken to Kok-Tash village. The Tajiks stoned the house of a Kyrgyzstani in Dakhma area at about 2.40 am. Border guards, who, along with the police, were heading to the house of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, were shot at from a hunting rifle from Tajikistan.

In the afternoon on January 9, residents of Kok-Tash stated that citizens of Tajikistan attempted to set fire to the house of their fellow villager.
