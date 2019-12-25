Almazbek Atambayev receives notice of suspicion of arms trafficking

Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received a notice of suspicion of arms trafficking. Lawyer of the former president of the country Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

Atambayev is suspected of taking hostages, organizing riots, attempted murder and murder.

«All the crimes charged are united in a criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. Altogether, Almazbek Atambayev has been handed 14 notifications — by investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Military Prosecutor’s Office. The former head of state is charged under eight articles of the Criminal Code,» Sergei Slesarev explained.

He added that more than 10 examinations have been commissioned for Atambayev within the riots case.

A ballistic examination found out: officer was shot dead from a Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), which belongs to Almazbek Atambayev. Sergei Slesarev noted that results of the examination were trumped up.

Usenbek Niyazbekov, Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, was killed during a special operation to detain the former president in Koi-Tash village.