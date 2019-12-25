11:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev receives notice of suspicion of arms trafficking

Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received a notice of suspicion of arms trafficking. Lawyer of the former president of the country Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

Atambayev is suspected of taking hostages, organizing riots, attempted murder and murder.

«All the crimes charged are united in a criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. Altogether, Almazbek Atambayev has been handed 14 notifications — by investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Military Prosecutor’s Office. The former head of state is charged under eight articles of the Criminal Code,» Sergei Slesarev explained.

He added that more than 10 examinations have been commissioned for Atambayev within the riots case.

A ballistic examination found out: officer was shot dead from a Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), which belongs to Almazbek Atambayev. Sergei Slesarev noted that results of the examination were trumped up.

Usenbek Niyazbekov, Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, was killed during a special operation to detain the former president in Koi-Tash village.
link:
views: 36
Print
Related
Former president Atambayev notified of suspicion of murder
Atambayev’s case. Amantur Zhamgyrchiev placed under house arrest
Atambayev’s case. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev summoned for interrogation
Batukaev’s release. Hearing postponed due to Atambayev’s illness
Batukaev’s release. Almazbek Atambayev to be brought to court
Health of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev deteriorates
Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova repeatedly summoned for questioning
Parliament’s decision: Almazbek Atambayev is to blame for Koi-Tash events
Koi-Tash events. Atambayev handed notice of suspicion of murder
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev gets pension of 100,000 soms
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
25 December, Wednesday
11:34
Almazbek Atambayev receives notice of suspicion of arms trafficking Almazbek Atambayev receives notice of suspicion of arms...
11:24
Kyrgyzstanis win 7 gold medals at International Kung Fu Tournament
11:05
Kyrgyzstani tried in Kamchatka for two facts of illegal border crossing
10:50
About 150,000 people leave Kyrgyzstan for Uzbekistan
10:36
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed in traffic accident in Novosibirsk