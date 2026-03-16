Kyrgyzstan considers launching BRICS Pay payment gateway

Kyrgyzstan is considering the launch of BRICS Pay payment gateway. The press service of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the agency, a meeting was held with representatives of the international project to discuss prospects for developing cross-border retail (C2B) and corporate (B2B) payments.

BRICS Pay is a decentralized digital platform designed to simplify settlements between countries of BRICS and its partner states (BRICS+). The system enables fast, secure payments in national currencies without intermediaries, creating conditions for a modern international financial infrastructure.

During the meeting, participants discussed the project’s technological architecture, business model, and the investment potential of implementing the platform in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy head of the National Investment Agency Meerimbek Koichumanov expressed readiness to support the initiative, noting its potential contribution to increasing the country’s investment attractiveness.

Experts believe that the launch of BRICS Pay could help Kyrgyzstan reduce dependence on external payment systems, strengthen control over integration with the national financial infrastructure, and accelerate the development of digital financial services.