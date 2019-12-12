Construction of logistics center starts in Naryn region

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev attended a ceremony of laying a capsule on the construction site of At-Bashi industrial trade and logistics center in Naryn region. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of the Government noted that construction of the logistics center was a large-scale project, and the center itself would become one of the most modern and largest in the Central Asian region. It will have tremendous social and economic significance. Construction of the logistics center will allow to create at least 10,000 jobs, 90 percent of which will be given to citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

«We succeeded in implementation of this project thanks to the friendly relations between the peoples of China and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the leaders of the two states. Such a large-scale project has been discussed since the collapse of the Soviet Union, but its implementation started only now. The project that we are launching today is a good example of friendship and trust between the people of Kyrgyzstan and China,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.