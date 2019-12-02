Presentation of Manas epic in Uzbek language takes place in Osh

The Epic of Manas in the Uzbek language was presented at the Osh State University within the framework of the international program «Osh — Cultural Center of the Turkic World.» Press service of the municipality of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the beginning of the event, Manastyn Rukhu cultural program, prepared by students of Osh universities, took place and a book exhibition was opened in front of the main building of the Osh State University.

Aikol Manas performance and a concert program took place within the event. Manaschi performed for the audience and read excerpts from the Epic of Manas.