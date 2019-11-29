National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses two positions in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost two positions in the updated FIFA ranking.

Three leaders of the ranking are Belgium (1,765 points), France (1,733) and Brazil (1,712).

Kyrgyzstan takes the 96th place with 1,240 points.

The previous ranking was released on October 24. The team of Kyrgyzstan was the 94th in it. Since then, Kyrgyzstan has played three matches. Kyrgyzstanis lost a friendly match to Uzbekistan (1: 3), then lost to Japan (0: 2) during a qualification match for 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup and tied a game with Tajikistan (1: 1).

Opponents of Kyrgyzstan in the qualifying group occupy the following places in the ranking: Japan (1,500 points) — 28th place, Tajikistan (1,152) — 121st, Myanmar (1,081) — 136th and Mongolia (906) — 190th place.

The last ranking in the outgoing year will be released on December 19.