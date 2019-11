A fire broke out in Belovodskoye village. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A 89-year-old owner of the house P.S. Ustinov died. The house completely burned down.

The cause of the fire is being specified.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 10 fires were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day. At least 12 fire branches were involved in their extinguishing.