Water supply systems to be built in Kyrgyzstan mainly at expense of donor funds

Peak of construction of water supply and sewerage systems in villages and cities of Kyrgyzstan will be in 2021. Saipidin Momunov, Acting Director of the Water Supply and Sewerage Development Department of the State Agency for Water Resources of Kyrgyzstan, told at a press conference.

He recalled that the State Program for Development of Water Supply and Sewerage Systems until 2026 has been adopted.

«An action plan has been developed and approved, all villages should be provided with clean drinking water by the end of 2023,» said Saipidin Momunov.

According to him, there are 20,812 settlements in the republic, 653 villages of them need clean drinking water.

Clean drinking water supply in rural areas reaches 65 percent only.

The acting head of the department said that the supply systems have been built in 69 villages of the country in 2017-2018.

According to him, both the republican budget and donor funds are used for construction of the systems. The World Bank has allocated $ 71 million. The water supply systems will be built in 117 villages of Osh, Issyk-Kul and Chui regions at the expense of the money.

«In the first phase, we plan to cover Jalal-Abad region — 24 villages at the expense of the credit funds in the amount of $ 21 million,» Saipidin Momunov noted.

It is planned to build drinking water supply systems in 130 villages of Batken and Talas regions at the expense of the Islamic Development Bank and the Saudi Fund ($ 50 million), as well as the republican budget ($ 10 million.)

The Asian Development Bank provides $ 32 million. It is planned to use them for construction of the systems in 31 villages of Naryn region.

«PRC side promised grant funds in the amount of $ 100 million. We will transfer them to 105 villages of Jalal-Abad region,» the official stressed.

EBRD will allocate another $ 110 million; they will be spent on district centers and adjacent villages. Negotiations are ongoing with other donors.

«Funds are being raised for cities. Projects are being implemented in 21 cities out of 31. About €197.2 million are provided by the EBRD, $ 8 million — by the World Bank. At least $ 74 million were attracted from the Asian Development Bank for construction of sewage treatment facilities in Balykchi and Karakol. In total, $ 279.4 million are intended for cities and towns, for villages — $ 490 million,» added Saipidin Momunov.

He explained that the constructed systems would be transferred to the balance sheet of local authorities, who would be engaged in their further operation and maintenance.