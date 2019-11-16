14:15
Kyrgyzstan to get €5.7 million grant for reclamation of tailings

A grant of €5.7 million will be allocated to Kyrgyzstan for reclamation of two uranium tailings. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov took part in the 4th meeting of the Donor Assembly of Environmental Remediation Account for Central Asia, held in London.

«The issues of reclamation of uranium tailings in Central Asia are an important area of ​​work of the Government of Kyrgyzstan. I want to thank the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the allocation of grant funds for two projects on rehabilitation of former uranium productions in Min-Kush and Shekaftar villages for €5.7 million. Work in these areas will begin in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, in the second quarter of the next year, it is planned to begin remediation activities at the tailings in Mailuu-Suu town,» said Kubatbek Boronov.

At the London meeting, international financial donors, the European Commission and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development noted the leading role of Kyrgyzstan in resolving radiation safety issues, the high coordination of cooperation with international partners and organizations, and the significant reduction of risks and consequences of radioactive contamination achieved.

The Environmental Remediation Account for Central Asia of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development was established at the initiative of the European Union and the EBRD in May 2015. The funds will be directed to measures for reclamation of seven radioactive tailings in three republics of the region. Three objects of them are located in Kyrgyzstan.
