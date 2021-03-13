14:14
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings

The Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan asked the European Union to allocate €30 million to Kyrgyzstan to carry out reclamation work at the tailings in Mailuu-Suu town. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The Minister Boobek Azhikeev met with the Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Kyrgyzstan Eduard Auer.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between the ministry and the EU.

«In particular, attention is focused on the successful implementation of projects in the field of reclamation of uranium tailings in the settlements of Shekaftar and Min-Kush and completion of a comprehensive environmental impact assessment and feasibility study for the safe handling and reclamation of tailings in Mailuu-Suu town, financed by the European Union and the EBRD within the framework of a multilateral trust fund for solving problems of uranium legacy in the countries of Central Asia,» the statement says.

It is noted that Eduard Auer expressed satisfaction with the work carried out by the specialists of the Ministry of Emergencies, and confirmed the readiness of the European Union to continue cooperation in this direction.

The EU experts, in turn, also told about the ongoing work in the field of disaster risk reduction, which is being implemented through the World Bank, the UN Office, as well as initiatives on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear issues.

«The head of the ministry Boobek Azhikeev especially focused on the possibility of allocation of € 30 million by the European Union to carry out reclamation work at the tailings in Mailuu-Suu,» the ministry said.

The head of the EU Delegation replied that he was ready to positively consider this issue.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the possibility of holding the next donor conference of the Multilateral Fund contributors in Kyrgyzstan with visits to the sites of uranium facilities after the reclamation work.
link: https://24.kg/english/186368/
