Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on protection of uranium tailings annually. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex and Subsoil Use.

According to him, international organizations allocate funds for reclamation of uranium waste.

«We allocate money from the budget of Kyrgyzstan only for protection. At least 8-12 million soms are spent on maintaining the state and cleaning the surrounding area,» he said.

There are 92 uranium tailings in Kyrgyzstan, most of them are located in Mailuu-Suu town.