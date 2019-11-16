Concert dedicated to 80th anniversary of Suimenkul Chokmorov held in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in a special event to mark the 80th anniversary of the People’s Artist of the USSR, People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz SSR Suimenkul Chokmorov. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of state noted that Suimenkul Chokmorov has been the country’s pride, the greatest artist, a stunning film actor, and the immensely talented son of the Kyrgyz people.

«We are rightfully proud that we were honored to be contemporaries of such a bright, original talent, whose life and work can be a great example of devotional service to the Fatherland,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The President emphasized that the «Kyrgyz miracle» in cinematography and achievements in the field of Kyrgyz fine art cannot be considered separately from the fate of Suimenkul Chokmorov.

He recalled that contribution of Suimenkul Chokmorov to Kyrgyz culture was not limited to his activities in the cinema — he, as a talented artist, a brush master, has managed to create unique works.

«The highest appraisal of his talent is, perhaps, in the words of the writer Chingiz Aitmatov: «Suimenkul’s double talent — the talent of an artist and a film actor belongs not only to Kyrgyz art, but to the whole world culture. Suimenkul Chokmorov is not only an outstanding talent, but also a unique personality, a true patriot, a symbol of the real son of the Kyrgyz people. His human qualities serve as an example for the younger generation, calling for honest service to the people and the country, morality and decency,» said the President.

The head of state hopes that the Kyrgyz people will have such talents, whose names will give rise to a sense of pride in the heart of every citizen.

As part of the event, a theatrical prologue and a documentary film about the life and career of Suimenkul Chokmorov, as well as a concert program, were presented.