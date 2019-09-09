12:50
New monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov made

A new monument to the actor and artist Suimenkul Chokmorov has been made in Kyrgyzstan. Photos of the finished sculpture were published on a social networking site.

The author of the new monument is a sculptor Azamat Abdrakhmanov.

Social network users note that the work is good and the sculpture resembles the actor.

A monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov, made by Almaz Kozhegulov, was erected at Ala-Too cinema in Bishkek in 2017. The city residents did not find any similarities between the sculpture and the actor, which cost 3 million soms.

The Suimenkul Chokmorov Public Foundation recognized the monument a creative failure based on the opinions of relatives and honored artists and decided to order a new sculpture.

People’s Artist of the USSR Suimenkul Chokmorov was born on November 9, 1939 in Alamedin district of Chui region. He passed away in 1992.
