Atambayev’s case. Former president refuses to attend trial

Trial of the case on unlawful release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev began in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The hearing is closed.

According to a lawyer Sergei Slesarev, former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev does not want to participate in the process, and it is illegal to consider the case without him.

The ex-Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva, oncologist Emil Makimbetov, as well as a laboratory assistant Irina Tsopova came to the trial.

Aziz Batukaev left the country in April 2013. Doctors then diagnosed him with acute leukemia. He was early released from a penal colony in Naryn, where he was serving his sentence, and left for his historical homeland — Grozny (Chechnya). A check was immediately ordered on the fact, but law enforcement bodies and the prosecutor’s office did not find any violations.

Investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss resumed in January 2019. It was sent to court in October.

At least 19 people are defendants in the case. These are doctors and laboratory assistants, who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.

Earlier it was reported that 14 defendants could get off with a fine — they signed a cooperation agreement with the investigation. Each of them was detained, and later placed under house arrest.

The former president was detained on August 8 after storm of his house in Koi-Tash village. He was charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic: corruption, money laundering, mass riots, murder.