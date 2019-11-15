Batukaev’s case. Almazbek Atambayev indicted on only one count

Lawyer of the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev fears that all hearings of criminal cases against his client will be closed. Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, procedural rules regarding the accused Atambayev are violated at all stages of the investigation, so he refuses to testify and participate in face-to-face interrogations.

Sergei Slesarev recalled that the trial of the case on illegal release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev would be held without journalists. Almazbek Atambayev will also not take part in the process, since he considers this a farce.

The lawyer does not know how a judge Emil Kaiypov is going to conduct hearings without the main person involved.

»It is impossible to conduct a trial without Atambayev. It’s also illegal to bring him forcefully,” said Sergei Slesarev.

He noted that the indictment was brought against the former head of state on only one count. He was handed notices on the remaining 14 counts.

»I can only assume that the trial will be closed,” said Sergei Slesarev.

Recall, the trial of this high-profile case begins on November 15 in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the release of the crime boss was revealed. The former president was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption in the framework of this case.

The lawyer added that as soon as all possibilities of administering justice were exhausted in Kyrgyzstan, he would turn to The Hague Tribunal and the UN Human Rights Committee.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption.