Information center for migrants traveling to Russia opened at bus station

Kyrgyz Avtobeketi state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport and Roads opened an information center at western bus station of Bishkek for citizens traveling to Russia to work. The ministry reported.

A free consultation on legal issues can be get there.

Buses run from the western bus station to Russia. In particular, Bishkek — Moscow bus route runs through Samara, Penza, Ryazan, Orenburg, Tolyatti cities. Departure days are weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Bishkek — Krasnoyarsk route runs through Kulundu, Belovo, Mariinsk, Achinsk cities. Departure days are weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays.

Bishkek — Omsk route runs through Balkhash, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Cherlak cities. Departure days are weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Mondays, Fridays.

Bishkek — Novosibirsk route runs through Ayaguz, Semipalatinsk, Rubtsovsk, Barnaul cities. Departure days are weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays.

Bishkek — Yekaterinburg route runs through Balkhash, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Petropavlovsk, Ishim, Tyumen cities. Departure days are weekly on Wednesdays, Saturdays.