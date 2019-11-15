10:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Information center for migrants traveling to Russia opened at bus station

Kyrgyz Avtobeketi state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport and Roads opened an information center at western bus station of Bishkek for citizens traveling to Russia to work. The ministry reported.

A free consultation on legal issues can be get there.

Buses run from the western bus station to Russia. In particular, Bishkek — Moscow bus route runs through Samara, Penza, Ryazan, Orenburg, Tolyatti cities. Departure days are weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Bishkek — Krasnoyarsk route runs through Kulundu, Belovo, Mariinsk, Achinsk cities. Departure days are weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays.

Bishkek — Omsk route runs through Balkhash, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Cherlak cities. Departure days are weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Mondays, Fridays.

Bishkek — Novosibirsk route runs through Ayaguz, Semipalatinsk, Rubtsovsk, Barnaul cities. Departure days are weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays.

Bishkek — Yekaterinburg route runs through Balkhash, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Petropavlovsk, Ishim, Tyumen cities. Departure days are weekly on Wednesdays, Saturdays.
link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud in homeland detained in Moscow
Court cancels fine of Kyrgyzstani detained at rally in Moscow
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan detained in Moscow
Body of native of Kyrgyzstan with stab wounds found in Moscow
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan beaten in St. Petersburg
Participant of mass brawl at market in Novosibirsk arrested
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 10 years in jail for murder of boss in Irkutsk Oblast
Kyrgyzstani knocked down and killed in Moscow
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal landfill in St. Petersburg
Illegal migrants try to leave Russia for Kyrgyzstan in minibus’ trunk
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
15 November, Friday
10:21
Council for protection of military’s rights established under Ombudsman Council for protection of military’s rights established...
10:04
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Japan
09:56
Call center of Social Fund receives 19,630 calls for 10 months
09:50
Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia BOMCA-9 to be extended
09:28
Information center for migrants traveling to Russia opened at bus station
14 November, Thursday
17:45
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2020 in first reading
17:40
President of Kyrgyzstan plans to meet with civic activists
17:31
Kyrgyz companies can not issue securities for several months
17:07
Head of Centerra Gold to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
16:00
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Asian Championship