Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at International Taekwondo Tournament

Kyrgyzstani won a bronze medal at the International Zhenis WT Taekwondo Tournament. Taekwondo Association of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Almaty. About 900 athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by four athletes from Leader Club under the guidance of a coach Dmitry Lee.

Three Kyrgyzstanis had two fights and did not win a medal. But Alikhan Sydykov took the third place in his category. He defeated three rivals and lost only to the current champion of Kazakhstan.