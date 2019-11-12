15:47
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour

It is allowed to drive at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour on the highways in Kyrgyzstan. Amendments to the Rules of the Road were signed by the Prime Minister of the country Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The document states that the changes were proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The ministry proposed the initiative to allow vehicles to move at not more than 110 kilometers per hour in some sections of roads with ensured conditions for safe traffic.

At the same time, the resolution does not indicate sections and roads with allowed newly set speed limit.

Previously, the speed limit on the highways of the republic was up to 90 kilometers per hour.
