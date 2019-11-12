110 km/h speed limit. Where and when it is allowed in Kyrgyzstan

An increase in vehicle speed to 110 kilometers per hour will be allowed on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway. Head of the Traffic Safety Department of the Central Traffic Safety Inspectorate Talantbek Ibraev told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, the pilot project will be launched in 2020. Until this time, the Ministry of Transport and Roads should prepare roads for the speed increase.
Amendments to the Rules of the Road were signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. According to the changes, driving at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour is allowed on highways of the republic.