16:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is discussing amendments to the Codes of Violations and Misconducts, in particular, an increase of fines for gross violations of the rules of the road and use of fake number plates.

Deputies called for an increase of the speed limit. Representatives of the Main Traffic Safety Department noted that the first experimental section of the road, on which the speed limit would be increased to 110 kilometers per hour, would be the section of Bishkek-Torugart highway from Balykchi to the turn to Kuaky pass. Its length is 23 kilometers.

According to them, speed limit on other sections of the roads can be changed after bringing them into line with safety requirements. There are no deadlines for launch of the pilot project.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
New traffic rules will come into force in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. They will allow vehicles to move on some sections of roads at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed the amendments to the traffic rules on October 31. But, as the Main Traffic Safety Department explained, the pilot project will only be launched in 2020. Prior to this, the Ministry of Transport and Roads should prepare roads for the speed limit increase. Until the Ministry of Transport installs appropriate toad signs, drivers will not be able to drive at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour, the traffic police said.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
110 km/h speed limit. Where and when it is allowed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
11 December, Wednesday
16:30
Confucius classroom at school-gymnasium No. 69 recognized as best in world Confucius classroom at school-gymnasium No. 69 recogniz...
16:01
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
15:48
EU to spend €800,000 on combating gender-based violence in Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit
15:10
Deputy of Parliament suggests 10 times increase of fine for drunk driving