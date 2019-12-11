Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is discussing amendments to the Codes of Violations and Misconducts, in particular, an increase of fines for gross violations of the rules of the road and use of fake number plates.

Deputies called for an increase of the speed limit. Representatives of the Main Traffic Safety Department noted that the first experimental section of the road, on which the speed limit would be increased to 110 kilometers per hour, would be the section of Bishkek-Torugart highway from Balykchi to the turn to Kuaky pass. Its length is 23 kilometers.

According to them, speed limit on other sections of the roads can be changed after bringing them into line with safety requirements. There are no deadlines for launch of the pilot project.

New traffic rules will come into force in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. They will allow vehicles to move on some sections of roads at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed the amendments to the traffic rules on October 31. But, as the Main Traffic Safety Department explained, the pilot project will only be launched in 2020. Prior to this, the Ministry of Transport and Roads should prepare roads for the speed limit increase. Until the Ministry of Transport installs appropriate toad signs, drivers will not be able to drive at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour, the traffic police said.