Since the launch of Safe City project, 158,193 speeding facts have been recorded. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

During this time, 87,191 facts of speeding by 10 kilometers per hour were recorded, 65,030 facts — by 20 kilometers per hour, 5,362 facts — by 40 kilometers per hour. At least 610 drivers exceeded the speed limit by 60 kilometers per hour.

They have paid fines for 73,213,235 soms.