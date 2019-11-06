Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

Drop in air temperature is expected today in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, the air temperature will drop in Chui and Talas valleys at night to −5 degrees, during the day — to +1 ... + 6; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to 0 ... + 5 degrees, during the day — to +7 ... +12, in foothill areas at night — to −5, during the day +2 ... + 7 degrees; in the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions at night- to −7 ...- 2, during the day — to −1 ... + 4 degrees; in mountainous areas at night — to −9, in the daytime — to −5 degrees, in the high mountain areas at night — to −15 ...- 10, in the afternoon — to −6 ...- 1.

Such unstable weather will complicate grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, operation of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities services.