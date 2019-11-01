09:01
Sign language interpretation to be available online in Kyrgyzstan

Sign language interpretation services will be available online in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Blind and Deaf Society Marat Tashbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, launch of the project became possible within the framework of the state social order.

There are more than 5,500 people in the republic who have hearing problems and do not have access to sign language interpretation, although the legislation of the country obliges provision of sign language services in educational and health care institutions, during investigative actions and court hearings, and in the provision of state and municipal services.

 «Unfortunately, due to the lack of sign language interpreters in the regions, it is not possible to respond quickly to citizens’ appeals every time. Therefore, the idea came up to organize sign language interpretation services online. An application has been developed for both mobile phones and web browsers, with the help of which deaf citizens will be able to contact an operator-sign language interpreter to translate their request via video communication,» the association said.

The call center will have four operators. A certain budget will be required for the salary of the sign language interpreters for the next year. The Society of Blind and Deaf hopes that the state will find the means.
