Internal troops transformed into Internal Security Service of Interior Ministry

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were transformed into a Military Service of Internal Security. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The ministry reminded that the internal troops were withdrawn from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2014 and transferred to the National Guard of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2018, the troops were repeatedly returned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the expense of previously transferred staff, documentation, buildings, structures, logistics and other property.

As a part of the reform of the internal affairs bodies and to increase the potential of their activities, a decision was made to transform the internal troops into the Military Service of Internal Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.