20:48
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Internal troops transformed into Internal Security Service of Interior Ministry

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were transformed into a Military Service of Internal Security. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The ministry reminded that the internal troops were withdrawn from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2014 and transferred to the National Guard of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2018, the troops were repeatedly returned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the expense of previously transferred staff, documentation, buildings, structures, logistics and other property.

As a part of the reform of the internal affairs bodies and to increase the potential of their activities, a decision was made to transform the internal troops into the Military Service of Internal Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
link:
views: 74
Print
Related
Islambek Kenzhekulov appointed Commander of Internal Troops
Kyrgyzstan to create internal troops of Internal Affairs Ministry
Popular
Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence
Head of Cabinet reprimands 16 assistants and state secretaries Head of Cabinet reprimands 16 assistants and state secretaries
31 October, Thursday
18:17
Asia News has to pay 1 million soms to Interior Minister by court order Asia News has to pay 1 million soms to Interior Ministe...
17:01
Internal troops transformed into Internal Security Service of Interior Ministry
16:41
Accused of treason Altynbek Muraliev released from prison
16:14
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supports ban on uranium and thorium mining
16:06
Kyrgyzstani knocked down and killed in Moscow