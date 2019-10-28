Mercenary terrorist arrested in Kyrgyzstan

A 25-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was arrested in the republic, who underwent a special training at the camp of an international terrorist organization in 2015. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Following the instructions of leaders, he was sent to Kyrgyzstan to carry out sabotage and terrorist acts.

He has been wanted under the article «Mercenary Activities» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan since 2016.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of Jalal-Abad Internal Affairs Department. Operational investigative measures are currently being conducted.