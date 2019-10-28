12:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mercenary terrorist arrested in Kyrgyzstan

A 25-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was arrested in the republic, who underwent a special training at the camp of an international terrorist organization in 2015. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Following the instructions of leaders, he was sent to Kyrgyzstan to carry out sabotage and terrorist acts.

He has been wanted under the article «Mercenary Activities» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan since 2016.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of Jalal-Abad Internal Affairs Department. Operational investigative measures are currently being conducted.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for terrorism in Khakassia
Kyrgyzstani accused of public justification of terrorism in Samara Oblast
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan recruit militants in Russia, sending them to Syria
Militants back from Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
About 5,000 terrorists concentrated near CIS borders in Afghanistan
79 % of Kyrgyz laws on terrorism and extremism copied from Russian ones
Trained in Syria terrorist - Kyrgyzstani arrested
Active participant of hostilities in Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Militant of international terrorist organization arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
28 October, Monday
12:10
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan destroy pipe for smuggling of fuel Financial police of Kyrgyzstan destroy pipe for smuggli...
11:26
Mercenary terrorist arrested in Kyrgyzstan
11:06
Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to trial of Bishkek HPP modernization case
10:52
Aleksey Eliseev: My testimony is tried to be used against Sapar Isakov
09:56
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan wins lawsuit against Kyrgyztoday
26 October, Saturday
14:25
Two children, three adults killed in traffic accident