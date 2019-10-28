11:12
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan wins lawsuit against Kyrgyztoday

Ex-speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Akhmatbek Keldibekov won a lawsuit against a Kyrgyz-language media outlet Kyrgyztoday. The court office informed 24.kg news agency.

The process took place in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The former deputy was offended by a number of publications, where he was called a corrupt official. He demanded a refutation and 1 million soms as a moral damage.

The court partially granted the plaintiff’s claim. Kyrgyztoday Internet portal is obliged to remove articles humiliating the honor and dignity of Akhmatbek Keldibekov, publish a refutation and pay 30,000 soms as compensation.
