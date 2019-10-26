Kyrgyzstani Kiamran Abbasov becomes One FC World Champion

Kyrgyzstani Kiamran Abbasov won the belt of One FC world champion.

The One Championship — Dawn of Valor tournament was held in Jakarta (Indonesia) on October 25. The organizer was One FC — one of the leading companies in the world conducting professional fights in mixed martial arts. Kiamran Abbasov fought with Zebaztian Kadestam (Sweden). Kadestam was to defend the title of One FC welterweight world champion.

The athletes had five rounds of five minutes. Abbasov dominated. He won by unanimous decision.

Kiamran Abbasov is the first One FC champion in the history of Kyrgyzstan. This was his fourth bout under the auspices of this organization. He lost his debut fight, but won the rest. In total, he had 26 professional MMA fights: he won 22 and lost four.