Section of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway will be periodically closed from October 28 to November 1 from 9.00 to 15.00. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu State Enterprise reported.

Forced descent of stones will be carried out on the 131st kilometer of the road in Boom gorge.

In case of accumulation of more than 30-40 vehicles, the descent of stones will be stopped and cars will be let through.

The work is carried out under favorable weather conditions.