Alga Kylychev placed under house arrest

Alga Kylychev, a former supporter of Almazbek Atambayev, was placed under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Alga Kylychev signed a cooperation agreement with the investigation. After that, law enforcement authorities filed a motion to change his preventive measure to house arrest.

Supporters of the former head of state Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, Alga Kylychev, Kiyas Smailov, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov and others, were charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.