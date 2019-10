Term of detention of Alga Kylychev, a former supporter of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, has been extended. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

By the court decision, Alga Kylychev will be held in custody until December 9.

Supporters of the former head of state Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, Alga Kylychev, Kiyas Smailov, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov and others were charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.