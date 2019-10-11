Alga Kylychev transferred to temporary detention facility

Alga Kylychev, a member of the Political Council of SDPK party, was transferred from pre-trial detention center 1 to the temporary detention center of the Main Police Department of Bishkek. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, the reasons for the transfer of Alga Kylycheva are unknown. It was previously noted that he signed a cooperation agreement with the investigation and testified against the former president Almazbek Atambayev, as well as the Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva and two deputies of the Parliament — Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.