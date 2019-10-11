19:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Alga Kylychev transferred to temporary detention facility

Alga Kylychev, a member of the Political Council of SDPK party, was transferred from pre-trial detention center 1 to the temporary detention center of the Main Police Department of Bishkek. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, the reasons for the transfer of Alga Kylycheva are unknown. It was previously noted that he signed a cooperation agreement with the investigation and testified against the former president Almazbek Atambayev, as well as the Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva and two deputies of the Parliament — Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.
link:
views: 247
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to come to court
Alga Kylychev testifies against former president Atambayev and SDPK
Almazbek Atambayev interrogated only within Aziz Batukaev’s case
Atambayev’s case. Former president does not testify
Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov was asked to place Almazbek Atambayev under house arrest
Atambayev and Aprel TV have to pay 100,000 each of 3 politicians
Almazbek Atambayev faces another criminal case involving Egor Skobeev
Bodyguard of ex-president Atambayev fired from SCNS
SDPK congratulates ex-president Atambayev on his birthday
Popular
Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
11 October, Friday
17:29
Bishkek Dom Malyutki baby orphanage marks its 100th anniversary
16:21
TV presenter Andrey Malakhov to teach Kyrgyz journalists
15:59
Strong wind expected in Bishkek
15:47
Scandal with reanimobiles. Health Ministry has to appeal to court
15:28
Kyrgyz Football Federation to be fined due to hooliganism of fan