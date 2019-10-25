Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council takes place in Moscow

A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with participation of the Heads of Government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan will take place in Moscow today.

According to the EEC, council members will consider development of the integration association, international cooperation, implementation of the digital agenda of the union, and interaction of countries in industrial and agricultural sectors.

Prime Ministers, Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan and the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will sign a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Serbia.

It is planned to sign the following international agreements at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Council:

— About features of operations with precious metals and precious stones within the EAEU;

— On measures aimed at unifying the selection and breeding work with farm animals within the framework of the union.

«The heads of government of the EAEU countries will consider a statement on the occasion of the entry into force of an agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China. It was signed on May 17, 2018 in Astana (Kazakhstan),» said the EEC.

It is expected that a number of decisions will be made in the field of digitalization of the economies of the EAEU countries and in the jewelry industry.

In particular, the procedure for interaction between the centers of competence of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Eurasian Economic Commission within the framework of the implementation of the digital agenda of the Union was approved. Members of the Intergovernmental Council will be presented with an action plan on promotion of jewelry products of the EAEU countries on the markets of third countries.

The meeting will be attended by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. He left for Moscow the day before.