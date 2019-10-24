Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to attend meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev left for Russia with a working visit. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Head of Government will take part in the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which will be held on October 25.

The agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council contains 15 issues. At least 19 issues will be considered during the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS. A number of documents will be signed following the meetings.