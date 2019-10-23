MP accuses Prime Minister Abylgaziev of sabotage against president

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhanar Akayev sharply criticized the Government of the country and personally the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at a meeting today.

According to him, officials are not able to protect businessmen and investors from crime. Zhanar Akayev noted that entrepreneurs were forced to leave Kyrgyzstan.

«The owner of Madina cafe was killed with particular cruelty. This was a big blow to all entrepreneurs and businesses. State, Government show their weakness. Organized crime is gaining momentum in Kyrgyzstan. Money is withdrawn not only by large companies, but also by medium-sized businesses. Is the money really needed to fight crime, to imprison crime bosses and members of organized crime groups? This requires political will. But there is not any,» Zhanar Akayev stressed.

Entrepreneurs and businessmen have withdrawn $ 247 million from Kyrgyzstan for six months. Zhanar Akayev

«This is sabotage against the president. Octopus cafe was burned down in Issyk-Kul region, and the owner was threatened for refusing to pay money to criminals. He had to leave Kyrgyzstan because the police did not protect him. What kind of fight against crime can we talk about?» the deputy said.

According to him, organized crime groups collect money from all entrepreneurs of the country, both small and large.

Businessman Khufur Abdurakheman went missing on October 4. Two weeks later, his body was found in Kochkor district of Naryn region. Police detained four suspects. They repainted the entrepreneur’s car and drove it. Two former police officers are among the detainees.

Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev ordered to complete investigation into the murder of the owner of Madina cafe and identify all the perpetrators, including those who could be inside men for the criminals.