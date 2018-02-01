Deputy Zhanar Akayev demands audit of all foreign loans

Zhanar Akayev, a member of Parliament, demands to audit all foreign loans received by Kyrgyzstan for the implementation of projects. He stated this today.

He recalled financial borrowings for the reconstruction of Toktogul HPS, the construction of an alternative North-South road and the purchase of buses for public transport in Bishkek city.

Recall, reconstruction and modernization of Toktogul HPS began in the spring of 2017.

The repair costs of the hydropower station will amount to more than $ 400 million. The repair of the HPS is carried out with the support of foreign capital.

Construction of Balykchi-Jalal-Abad road, connecting the north and south of Kyrgyzstan, was started in 2014. The total cost of the project is approximately $ 855 million.

In 2018, the Bishkek City Administration intends to purchase 350 buses for 3.5 billion soms at the expense of a loan. The price of one bus will be about $ 143,000.

As of December 2017, Kyrgyzstan’s state debt was $ 4,444 billion.

Zhanar Akayev raised the issue of auditing foreign loans when discussing the work of the deputy commission for studying the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant and finding out what $386 million were spent on.