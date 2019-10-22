18:43
Driver attacks operator of Safe City project in Moskovsky district

Driver of Honda Fit car attacked an operator of Safe City project in Moskovsky district of Chui region. Vega Operating Company LLC informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the company, the brawl took place in Murak village. The driver unreasonably attacked Vega employee.

«The material was registered by the police under the Article «Petty Hooliganism» of the Code of Offences. The man apologized to the operator today,» the company said.

The company provided a video showing the moment of the attack on the employee.

The violator tried to damage the camera. The Vega employee told him that the equipment cost about 2 million soms.

Apologizing, the offender said that Safe City was an important project that allowed solving many crimes and violations.
