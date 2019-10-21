18:16
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Arsalan Budazhapov took the 1st place at Miner Glory International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament.

The tournament was held on October 18-20 in Kemerovo (Russia). Representatives from 29 countries participated in it. They competed in 10 weight categories. Arsalan Budazhapov competed in weight up to 74 kilograms. He defeated Ismail Abdullaev (Azerbaijan) in the final.

At the same time, a tournament in memory of Akhmat Kadyrov was held in Grozny (Russia). Freestyle wrestlers from 12 countries participated in it. Kyrgyzstani Myrzanazar uulu Bekbolot won a bronze medal in up to 61 kg weight category.
