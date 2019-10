Suspects of the murder of the owner of Madina cafe Khufur Abdurakheman were placed in the pretrial detention center 1. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

«It is known that the court chose the preventive measure for four detainees, including two former police officers. According to preliminary data, a total of eight people are involved in this crime. One of them is a member of an organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev — 39-year-old M.T. He was engaged in the sale of BMW X5 car stolen from Khufur Abdurakheman,» the police said.

Recall, businessman Khufur Abdurakheman went missing on October 4. Two weeks later, his body was found in Kochkor district of Naryn region. The police detained four suspects. They repainted the entrepreneur’s car and drove it.