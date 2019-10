Two former police officers are suspected of murder of the owner of Madina cafe Khufur Abdurakheman. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news Missing in Bishkek businessman killed

It is specified that a retired officer of the Internal Affairs Department, who worked in the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Bishkek, and an employee of the Internal Affairs Department of Chui region were arrested on suspicion of the murder.

«The retired officer is suspected of organizing the crime. In 2016, he was prosecuted for extortion. Another police officer, according to preliminary data, committed the murder. He worked at the traffic police from 2010 to 2014. In addition, a member of the organized criminal group is also involved in the case,» the sources said.