President of Kyrgyzstan inspects reconstruction of Toktogul HES

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited Toktogul hydroelectric station and got acquainted with the results of the first phase of its modernization as a part of his two-day working trip to Jalal-Abad region.

Two and a half years ago, on May 13, 2017, then Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov gave an order to carry out reconstruction of the country’s main energy facility — Toktogul hydroelectric station.

The project was approved in June 2012 by the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank. According to the Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov, secondary electrical and mechanical equipment has been replaced with the financial support of ADB.

«The new equipment included four cables of 500 kW, four step-up transformers of 500 kW, circuit breakers for generators, auxiliary transformers, a closed switchgear of 0.4-6 kW, reconstruction of outdoor switchgear 500 kW,» Nazarov told.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked the Asian Development Bank for financing the first phase of the project in the amount of $ 55 million. The head of state noted the professionalism of contracting organizations that have performed the technically complex and large-scale work.

During the implementation of the second and third phases, four units of Toktogul hydroelectric station will be replaced. This will require $ 320 million. Funds were allocated by ADB and the Eurasian Development Bank. Replacement of hydraulic units will be completed by 2023.

Director of the ADB Resident Mission to the Kyrgyz Republic Candice McDeigan noted that after the three-phase reconstruction of the hydroelectric station, the volume of production capacity will increase by 20 percent, thereby allowing to increase the economic growth by 1.5 percent.

General Director of the contracting company Genser said the equipment was brought from Europe, Turkey and China. About 100 people took part in the reconstruction of Toktogul hydroelectric station.

Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector celebrates its 85th anniversary this year. In this regard, the president congratulated long-service employees and power engineers on the holiday and presented them with awards, certificates and engraved watches.