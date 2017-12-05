Installation of transformer at Toktogul HPS to be completed by December 15

By December 15, the installation of a transformer at the Toktogul hydropower station will be completed. The head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex and subsoil use.

According to him, the cable line was completely replaced, which in past years was out of order in the winter. Installation of a new transformer will be completed in 10 days.

Recall, the breakdown occurred on the night of December 16, 2016. The cable line, which was out of order also on December 23, 2015, was damaged.

Within the framework of the project «Rehabilitation of the Energy Sector», the main component of which is the reconstruction of Toktogul HPS, a 425 MVA transformer with a weight of 260 tons is being installed.