17:30
-4
USD 69.75
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.18
English

Installation of transformer at Toktogul HPS to be completed by December 15

By December 15, the installation of a transformer at the Toktogul hydropower station will be completed. The head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex and subsoil use.

According to him, the cable line was completely replaced, which in past years was out of order in the winter. Installation of a new transformer will be completed in 10 days.

Recall, the breakdown occurred on the night of December 16, 2016. The cable line, which was out of order also on December 23, 2015, was damaged.

Within the framework of the project «Rehabilitation of the Energy Sector», the main component of which is the reconstruction of Toktogul HPS, a 425 MVA transformer with a weight of 260 tons is being installed.
link:
views: 47
Print
Related
Transformer weighting 260 tons delivered to Toktogul HPP through 3 passes
Transformer worth 12.5 million soms installed in Karakol
330-ton transformer being delivered to Toktogul HPP
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved